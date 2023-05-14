Quordle 475 answer for May 14: Two tricky words! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions
Quordle 475 answer for May 14: This puzzle can be very challenging to figure out. But don’t feel discouraged, check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to get to victory.
Quordle 475 hints for May 14: There are two words with repeated letters. But if you thought it was a good thing, then think again. The puzzle has more tricks than one. One of them is the abundance of vowels. We saw a similar puzzle earlier this week, so you should be somewhat prepared. There are also a couple of uncommon letters, so be on the lookout for them as well. For more, check the clues below.
Quordle 475 clues for May 14
- Today's words begin with the letters C, S, S, and S.
- The words end with the letters E, K, T, and Y.
- Word 1 clue - an organism that's genetically identical to another organism
- Word 2 clue - any of various common omnivorous black-and-white New World mammals
- Word 3 clue - to clean a surface with or as if with a broom
- Word 4 clue - rude and showing no respect
That's all. We hope these clues helped you reach a little closer to your final answer. If not, scroll down and check the answer to today's Quordle below.
Quordle 475 answer for May 14
SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.
The four words in today's Quordle are:
- CLONE
- SKUNK
- SWEPT
- SASSY
We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and get your daily dose of happiness. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.
