Home How To Quordle 476 answer for May 15: Take up the challenge with these Quordle hints, clues

Quordle 476 answer for May 15: Take up the challenge with these Quordle hints, clues

Quordle 476 answer for May 15: Today's Quordle challenge is not that difficult to crack. Just concentrate on the Quordle hints, clues given here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 06:44 IST
Quordle
Here are the Quordle 476 hints and clues you need to follow to get the answers today. (Google Play Store)
Quordle
Here are the Quordle 476 hints and clues you need to follow to get the answers today. (Google Play Store)

Quordle 476 answers for May 15, 2023: Quardle seems to bring you out from Monday blues today! Maybe just to lower the pressure of the first day of the week. Three of the four Quordle words are commonly known and are even used in our daily conversations. But wait, don't get too excited and at the same time overconfident of cracking it easily! You need to be calm, composed and focused in order to get the answers in least attempt. Also, one Quordle word is still difficult to guess. You must remember that you only have 9 chances to get all the 4 five letter words correctly. In order to give your thoughts a way of direction and help you crack the Quordle 476 answer quickly, here are a few Quordle hints and clues.

Quordle 476 hints for May 15

No matter how easy the 5 letter word gets, without proper clues and hints it is a tough task to get to the solution. Also, if you get a few letters of the words, still finding the right place to fix it can be tricky. However, there is no need for you to worry as we are here with a set of Quordle 476 hints to get you to solve today's word puzzle. Have a look.

Quordle 476 hints for May 15

1. The four words start with the letters - U, A, C, and A.

2. The words end with the letters- R, A, Y, and T

3. Word 1 clue: A break in the skin or on the surface of an organ inside the body, that does not heal naturally..

4. Word 2 clue: When you stop breathing while asleep..

5. Word 3 clue: A sweet food made of sugar..

6. Word 4 clue: Someone who is over 18 years of age in India...

And here are the best set of clues we could have provided! We hope we have helped you in getting the answer for today's Quordle challenge. However, if it is still difficult to figure out the answers check them out below.

Quordle 476 answers for May 15

WAIT! Do you really want to know the Quordle 476 answer and do not want to solve it yourself? Well if your answer is yes, you can keep on reading. However, if you want to solve the word challenge yourself, this is not the space you should be reading.

Think again, if you do not want to spoil your game by knowing Quordle 476 answers.

The answers for Quordle 476 are:

ULCER

APNEA

CANDY

ADULT

And here are the answers too! Today's Quordle 476 challenge has been solved.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 06:44 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets