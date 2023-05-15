Quordle 476 answer for May 15: Take up the challenge with these Quordle hints, clues

Quordle 476 answers for May 15, 2023: Quardle seems to bring you out from Monday blues today! Maybe just to lower the pressure of the first day of the week. Three of the four Quordle words are commonly known and are even used in our daily conversations. But wait, don't get too excited and at the same time overconfident of cracking it easily! You need to be calm, composed and focused in order to get the answers in least attempt. Also, one Quordle word is still difficult to guess. You must remember that you only have 9 chances to get all the 4 five letter words correctly. In order to give your thoughts a way of direction and help you crack the Quordle 476 answer quickly, here are a few Quordle hints and clues.

Quordle 476 hints for May 15

No matter how easy the 5 letter word gets, without proper clues and hints it is a tough task to get to the solution. Also, if you get a few letters of the words, still finding the right place to fix it can be tricky. However, there is no need for you to worry as we are here with a set of Quordle 476 hints to get you to solve today's word puzzle. Have a look.

1. The four words start with the letters - U, A, C, and A.

2. The words end with the letters- R, A, Y, and T

3. Word 1 clue: A break in the skin or on the surface of an organ inside the body, that does not heal naturally..

4. Word 2 clue: When you stop breathing while asleep..

5. Word 3 clue: A sweet food made of sugar..

6. Word 4 clue: Someone who is over 18 years of age in India...

And here are the best set of clues we could have provided! We hope we have helped you in getting the answer for today's Quordle challenge. However, if it is still difficult to figure out the answers check them out below.

Quordle 476 answers for May 15

WAIT! Do you really want to know the Quordle 476 answer and do not want to solve it yourself? Well if your answer is yes, you can keep on reading. However, if you want to solve the word challenge yourself, this is not the space you should be reading.

Think again, if you do not want to spoil your game by knowing Quordle 476 answers.

The answers for Quordle 476 are:

ULCER

APNEA

CANDY

ADULT

And here are the answers too! Today's Quordle 476 challenge has been solved.