Quordle 486 answer for May 25: Step up your game! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 486 answer for May 25: May it be Wordle or Quordle, if you play the game without referring to the hints and clues, it all depends on your luck and guesses to figure out the answer. With only limited attempts to crack the answers in your hand, knowing a few hints and clues can help you a lot- at least to think in the right direction. If you have already started solving today's Quordle challenge or need to know the hints and clues first, then here is all you need to know. The best Quordle 486 hints and clues have been mentioned here to help you be the winner of today's word game.

Quordle 486 hints for May 25

Today's Quordle challenge can be categorized under the moderate word challenge. Not difficult to guess, nor too easy to solve! Out of the four words, two are comparatively easy, while the other two are a bit trickier. Even the letters are amongst the tricker ones to be guessed. Check out the Quordle 486 clues below to win the challenge in minimum attempts.

Quordle 486 clues for May 25

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, P, C, and B.

2. The words end with the letters M, E, N, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - a sudden feeling of fear or worry

4. Word 2 clue - to stop doing something for a short time

5. Word 3 clue - the lower and bigger half of the bowels in which water is removed from solid waste

6. Word 4 clue - strongly and heavily built

Now, we hope that you will be able to solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues mentioned above. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 486 answer for May 25

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. ALARM

2. PAUSE

3. COLON

4. BURLY

We hope the last word did not give you too much grief and you were able to secure the win. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.