Home How To Quordle 526 answer for July 4: Be victorious! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 526 answer for July 4: Be victorious! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 526 answer for July 4: Don't take any stress. Crack the answer with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 06:59 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 526 answer for July 4: Here are today's Quordle hints and clues to help you solve the answers. (HT Tech)

Quordle 526 answer for July 4: May it be Wordle or Quordle, if you play the game without referring to the hints and clues, it all depends on your luck and guesses to figure out the answer. With only limited attempts to crack the answers in your hand, knowing a few hints and clues can help you a lot- at least to think in the right direction. If you have already started solving today's Quordle challenge or need to know the hints and clues first, then here is all you need to know. The best Quordle 526 hints and clues have been mentioned here to help you be the winner of today's word game.

Quordle 526 hints for July 4

Today's Quordle challenge can be categorized under the moderate word challenge. Not difficult to guess, nor too easy to solve! Out of the four words, two are comparatively easy, while the other two are a bit trickier. Even the letters are amongst the tricker ones to be guessed. Check out the Quordle 486 clues below to win the challenge in minimum attempts.

Quordle 526 clues for July 4

1. Today's words begin with the letters G, S, S, and G.

2. The words end with the letters Y, T, I, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - a small coloured sweet that needs to be chewed a lot before it is swallowed

4. Word 2 clue - to live in an empty building or area of land without the permission of the owner

5. Word 3 clue - cold boiled rice moistened with rice vinegar, usually shaped into bite-size pieces and topped with raw seafood

6. Word 4 clue - unpleasantly bright in colour or decoration

Now, we hope that you will be able to solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues mentioned above. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 526 answer July 4

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. GUMMY

2. SQUAT

3. SUSHI

4. GAUDY

We hope the last word did not give you too much grief and you were able to secure the win. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 06:59 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets