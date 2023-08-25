Home How To Quordle 578 answer for August 25: It can go two ways! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 578 answer for August 25: It can go two ways! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 578 answer for August 25: Today’s puzzle is very challenging. So, before you make any move, know these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to ensure you can claim a win.

By: HT TECH
Aug 25 2023
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 578 answer for August 25: Think on your feet with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 578 answer for August 25: Another day and another challenging puzzle on Quordle. We have found ourselves in front of another genuinely tough puzzle and the timing of it makes it even worse. Just a couple of days ago, we faced a streak-breaker puzzle and by any margin, this one is not any better. Today, you need to be careful when solving this puzzle as it has a lot of different components that may confuse you. As always, we would recommend you check these Quordle hints and clues before you attempt to solve the puzzle to gain more knowledge about the words. And if that is not sufficient, you can always jump to the bottom and check the solutions too.

Quordle 578 hints for August 25

Let us put it this way - The only words you might be familiar with in today's puzzle, contain repeated letters. And the ones that are obscure have a strange letter arrangement. As a result, you have a mix of puzzles where you're solving two different problems simultaneously. Be careful and make sure to eliminate letters to find out the clues as early as you can.

Quordle 578 clues for August 25

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, C, P, and B.

2. The words end with the letters P, K, T, and H.

3. Word 1 clue - an informal way of referring to a champion

4. Word 2 clue - make a sharp sound or series of sounds as a result of a hard object striking another

5. Word 3 clue - the central point on which something turns or balances

6. Word 4 clue - a small space like a box that a person can go into

These are your clues. Think about them and you should have a much clearer idea about the words compared to when you had just started. But if there is any shred of doubt in your mind, just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 578 answer for August 25

1. CHAMP

2. CLACK

3. PIVOT

4. BOOTH

We hope this confusing puzzle did not make you scratch your head too much. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 06:53 IST
keep up with tech

