Quordle 741 answer for February 4: Easy winnings today, but you can still check hints, clues here

Quordle 741 answer for February 4: Quordle players have come across easy answers lately. Yesterday, the Quordle 740 answers were CAMEL, FLOUR, THORN, and WATER, all of which can be guessed without too much fuss. That is expected to be the case today as well, with fairly straightforward answers. However, players are still advised to have a calm mind while solving Quordle and should exercise caution before making blind guesses as it can lead you to losing your winning streak. So, if you encounter any difficulties along the way, we suggest refraining from spoiling your attempts. Instead, refer to the Quordle hints and clues provided below. Moreover, we have included the answers to today's puzzle at the bottom to make sure you save your winning streak.

Quordle 741 hints for February 4

One thing that can make today's Quordle a head-scratcher is the repetition of letters. Not only do two out of the four answers have repeated letters, but none of the letters are placed together! These can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it may consume nearly all nine attempts!

Fortunately, these words won't seem unfamiliar to you, but solving them could pose a challenge. Begin by concentrating on simpler words to save your attempts. However, to make sure you don't lose, just check the clues below.

Quordle 741 clues for February 4

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, F, W, and L.

2. The words end with the letters T, Y, R, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - a single length of hair, straw, rope, or other material made up of three or more interlaced strands.

4. Word 2 clue - the number equivalent to the product of four and ten.

5. Word 3 clue - showing experience, knowledge, and good judgement.

6. Word 4 clue - a large lobed glandular organ in the abdomen that is involved in many metabolic processes.

That's it! We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If not, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 741 answer for February 4

SPOILER ALERT! If you are still trying to figure out the answers to today's puzzle, then do not read further.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PLAIT

2. FORTY

3. WISER

4. LIVER

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

What is Quordle?

Quordle is a word game where players must guess 4 five-letter words simultaneously. Thus, it is considered four times more difficult than Wordle! The right letters are indicated by grey, yellow and green boxes. With only nine attempts, players must get all the answers correct without any access to hints or clues. Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes.

Quordle offers two playable options - Daily Quordle and Practice. While Daily Quordle brings a new puzzle every day like Wordle, Practice allows players to sharpen their word game and enhance their vocabulary.

