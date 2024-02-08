 Quordle today: Double trouble! Check hints, clues and answer for February 8 | How-to
Quordle today: Despite it not being a Monday, Quordle players are likely to feel the blues today with two extremely tricky words! Therefore, even seasoned players might struggle to guess all of the words correctly within the provided number of attempts. Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes. The words are not common, and two of them are seldom used in daily conversations. To make it much easier, we have listed hints and clues for Quordle today that can help you maintain your winning streak. They will not only help you in solving the puzzle easily but also make sure that your streak does not get broken. And if you're looking for the solutions, just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle today: Hints

It should be noted that only one of the words contains repeated letters. As such, guessing others will be tricky. In case you are stuck, our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then on their arrangement. Also, you can check the clues given below for more clarity. 

So, if you do not wish to break your winning streak, check hints, and clues for Quordle today.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters N, M, H, and T.

The words end with the letters E, A, E, and K.

Word 1 clue - a person trained to care for the sick or infirm, especially in a hospital.

Word 2 clue - a place considered the holiest city in Islam.

Word 3 clue - the French word for fashionable or high-class.

Word 4 clue - a motor vehicle designed to transport freight or specialized payloads.

That's it, these are the clues for the day. With them, we've almost given away the answer. So, go ahead and give Quordle today a try! However, if you're still struggling, then scroll down to find the answer below.

Quordle today

Think! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. NURSE

2. MECCA

3. HAUTE

4. TRUCK

Congratulations! We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

