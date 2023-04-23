RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to stream Bangalore vs Rajasthan IPL match today

RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023: After yesterday's thrilling matches between LSG and GT and MI and PBKS, cricket fans have another double-header today. The day will begin with an exciting match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR). As of IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals currently top the points table with four wins and two losses, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore stand in sixth place with three victories and three losses in six matches. Given this scenario, it is crucial for RCB to secure another win to improve its standing in the points table. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals need to maintain their winning streak to hold onto their leadership position.

If you are excited and waiting to catch a match to make your weekend thrilling, then know all details that you need about the RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023 – from the schedule, watch time, and how to stream online for free.

RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV and online

You can watch the 32nd IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

If you are looking for the online option, then you can catch the live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy the match without paying any fee for the subscription.

RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh, Jos Buttler, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Riyan Parag, Akash Vasisht, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, K C Cariappa, Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldip Yadav, Obed Mccoy, Trent Boult, Asif K M