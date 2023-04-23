Home How To RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to stream Bangalore vs Rajasthan IPL match today

RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to stream Bangalore vs Rajasthan IPL match today

RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023: Know when and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match today, April 23.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2023, 11:46 IST
RCB vs RR
RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about today's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals. (PTI)
RCB vs RR
RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about today's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals. (PTI)

RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023: After yesterday's thrilling matches between LSG and GT and MI and PBKS, cricket fans have another double-header today. The day will begin with an exciting match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR). As of IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals currently top the points table with four wins and two losses, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore stand in sixth place with three victories and three losses in six matches. Given this scenario, it is crucial for RCB to secure another win to improve its standing in the points table. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals need to maintain their winning streak to hold onto their leadership position.

If you are excited and waiting to catch a match to make your weekend thrilling, then know all details that you need about the RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023 – from the schedule, watch time, and how to stream online for free.

RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV and online

You can watch the 32nd IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

If you are looking for the online option, then you can catch the live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy the match without paying any fee for the subscription.

RCB vs RR TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh, Jos Buttler, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Riyan Parag, Akash Vasisht, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, K C Cariappa, Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldip Yadav, Obed Mccoy, Trent Boult, Asif K M

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 11:46 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets