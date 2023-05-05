Home How To RR vs GT Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team from playing 11 to player stats

RR vs GT Dream11 prediction: Know all the details around probable playing 11, player stats, pitch report, best performers and more to build your fantasy cricket team online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 05 2023, 15:55 IST
RR vs GT Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your IPL dream11 team today. (PTI)
RR vs GT Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your IPL dream11 team today. (PTI)

RR vs GT Dream11 predictions: It's a big day in IPL as the table topper Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals who are sitting at 4th position in the 48th match of the 16th season of IPL. Gujarat Titans will be looking to solidify their position while Rajasthan Royals need to avoid slipping below. With a lot on the line, room for experiments is out of the window. So, how are the teams likely to line up and who can be the best players tonight? You need to know all this before you begin making your online fantasy cricket team. Check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today information below.

GT are having a stellar season with 6 wins out of 9 matches and 12 points on the table. They would want to continue the momentum and keep the top position which will give them an extra lifeline in the knockout stage. On the other hand, RR are batting to keep their top 4 positions as Bangalore, Chennai and Punjab are all eyeing that spot.

RR vs GT Dream 11 predictions: Time, Venue and Pitch report

The 48th match of the IPL between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will take place at

Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The game will start at 7:30 PM.

In the last 14 T20 matches played at the stadium, the average first innings score has been 138 runs. Toss will not be a factor today as equal numbers of games have been won by teams batting first and batting second. Spinners have been more successful here than pacers. Similarly, batsmen who play spin well will be able to score more runs.

RR vs GT Dream 11 predictions: Probable Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/wicketkeeper), DC Jurel, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), A Manohar, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, M Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

RR vs GT Dream 11 predictions: Best performers

Rajasthan Royals: The top three players who are likely to make an impact include Joh Butler, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans: The biggest impact makers for today's game can be Shubhman Gill, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami.

First Published Date: 05 May, 15:55 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets