RR vs LSG Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Rajasthan vs Lucknow Live Score Online

RR vs LSG TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Today's top-of-the-table clash will see Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants. RR are at the summit of TATA IPL 2023 table, having won 4 out of 5 matches while LSG occupy the 2nd spot with 3 wins out of 5. Rajasthan Royals won their last match against Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants fell to a narrow defeat against Punjab Kings.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the RR vs LSG TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 RR vs LSG Live: Time and Venue

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The RR vs LSG match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, April 19.

TATA IPL 2023 RR vs LSG Live: Where to watch

The Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

RR vs LSG: Squad Comparison

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad: KL Rahul (C), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak.