TATA IPL 2023 DC vs CSK Live Streaming Today: Where to watch Sunrisers vs Super Giants match

TATA IPL 2023 DC vs CSK Live Streaming: We are down to the last four games of the qualifying stage of the competition. And in the first game of the day, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will play their final game of the current stage. While there is a strong chance that CSK will get to play the knockouts, DC will have to focus on ending the tournament on a high and focusing on the next season instead. But it is still a game that can change the entire composition of the table, so do not miss out on watching it. Find out where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings today.

DC is placed in the 9th position in the table and there is no hope left for them to finish in the top four anymore. They have had a shaky tournament that has been marked with inconsistent batting and bowling performances. However, towards the end of the season, they started to gain some momentum and can cause trouble for their adversary. On the other hand, CSK is sitting in the 2nd position but can drop to 3rd if they end up losing today's game and lose the big advantage of finishing in the top 2.

TATA IPL 2023 DC vs CSK Live Streaming: Time and Venue

The 67th game of the season between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will begin at 3:30 PM.

TATA IPL 2023 DC vs CSK Live Streaming: Where to watch

The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings game will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The app is streaming the games free of cost in India.