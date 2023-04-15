Home How To Wordle 665 answer for April 15: Stay focused! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 665 answer for April 15: Stay focused! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 665 answer for April 15: If you’re struggling to build a large enough winning-streak, you need to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 15 2023, 07:12 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 665 answer for April 15: Don’t get confused. Find the easiest path to the win with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Unsplash)

Wordle 665 answer for April 15: We are officially on the weekend, and apparently Wordle is taking it easy. Today's puzzle is not going to give you a nightmare. And you are in for a comfortable winter morning. But it depends on whether you pick the right strategy or not. As everyone knows, your game is entirely dependent on the first guess you make. And to win the game easily, you either need to be very lucky and make the right choice or you can look at these Wordle hints and clues that give you an advantage even before you begin the puzzle. And if you've already begun and need the solution, you can just scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 665 hints for April 15

Thankfully, today's word does not contain any repeated letters. However, the word is also not very common. You will need to use the letter elimination strategy in order to find all the letters. Do note that the word has an uncommon letter as well. If you're stuck at any point finding the clues, just check the clues below

Wordle 665 clues for April 15

1. Today's word begins with the letter A.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. The remaining vowel is O.

5. The word describes an emotion of pain.

We have revealed quite a few letters for you. Just take it from here and make sure to use the letter elimination strategy to figure out the word. But if you still cannot afford to lose even a single attempt, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 665 answer for April 15

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is AGONY. It means “intense feelings of suffering; acute mental or physical pain”. We hope this puzzle was not difficult for you to solve. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 07:10 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets