Wordle 676 answer for April 26: Urban puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 676 answer for April 26: Usually a tough puzzle would include repeated letters or unfamiliar words. These are the words that generally record the highest failed attempts. However, today, the game has thrown us another curve ball. The word today lacks either of these two tricks and instead does something completely unconventional. And depending on your strategy, the puzzle can be really easy or very difficult for you. If you're confused and not sure what your next step should be, then just check these Wordle hints and clues. And if you're on the last attempt and need the solution, then just go to the end to check it.

Wordle 676 hints for April 26

As mentioned above, the word does not contain any repeated letters. The word itself is very common and we are sure you have used it at least once. The word instead relies on a very uncommon letter that most people do not use since it appears so scarcely. And especially if you play a letter elimination strategy, it will be hard for you to figure out the letter. But don't worry, just scroll down and check our clues in case you feel stuck.

Wordle 676 clues for April 26

1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter O.

4. The remaining vowel is E.

5. The word refers to the network of underground railways.

Those are your clues. You have been given three out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 676 answer for April 26

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is METRO. It means “metropolitan: of or relating to the city”. We hope you were able to overcome this difficult obstacle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.