Wordle 923 answer for December 29: Don’t break your winning streak! Just check hints, clues

Wordle 923 answer for December 29: Wordle players rejoice! Today's Wordle puzzle should not be challenging at all and the answer can be deduced quickly without having to ponder for long. The letters used in the word are common and their arrangement is not complex at all, therefore, players should get the Wordle 923 solution expeditiously. However, caution is still advised as players only have a limited number of attempts to get it right. If you find yourself stuck at any stage, you just need to scroll down and check the Wordle hints and clues to enhance your chances of cracking the puzzle. The solution has been provided at the bottom.

Wordle 923 hints for December 29

Today's Wordle answer is a common word and it does not feature what puzzlers dread - repetition of letters! However, it does contain vowels, making the guessing game a bit tricky. To assist you, we have provided the Wordle clues below to get more information about the word.

Wordle 923 clues for December 29

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains just one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter D.

4. There is the repetition of a letter.

5. BIGGEST HINT - Early stage of human life.

That's all! The last clue almost gave away the answer and you should now be able to solve it quickly! But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 923 answer for December 29

HOLD ON! Wait! Are you sure you want to know the Wordle 923 answer now or would you want to try a bit longer? This is the last opportunity for you to go back and try cracking today's Wordle answer yourself. Still, if you want to know the answer to the Wordle 923 challenge then it is right below.

The word you've been searching for is CHILD, which means "a young human being below the age of puberty or below the legal age of majority”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Hope the puzzle didn't cause too much trouble for you. Check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and answer.