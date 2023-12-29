Icon
Home How To Wordle 923 answer for December 29: Don’t break your winning streak! Just check hints, clues

Wordle 923 answer for December 29: Don’t break your winning streak! Just check hints, clues

Wordle 923 answer for December 29: Today’s puzzle can be solved in a flash. Yes, it is that easy! But if you’re still struggling, then try these Wordle hints and clues as a last resort.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 29 2023, 19:06 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 923 answer for December 29: Check these Wordle hints, clues, and solution if you think you are not making any progress. (HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 923 answer for December 29: Check these Wordle hints, clues, and solution if you think you are not making any progress. (HT Tech)

Wordle 923 answer for December 29: Wordle players rejoice! Today's Wordle puzzle should not be challenging at all and the answer can be deduced quickly without having to ponder for long. The letters used in the word are common and their arrangement is not complex at all, therefore, players should get the Wordle 923 solution expeditiously. However, caution is still advised as players only have a limited number of attempts to get it right. If you find yourself stuck at any stage, you just need to scroll down and check the Wordle hints and clues to enhance your chances of cracking the puzzle. The solution has been provided at the bottom.

Wordle 923 hints for December 29

Today's Wordle answer is a common word and it does not feature what puzzlers dread - repetition of letters! However, it does contain vowels, making the guessing game a bit tricky. To assist you, we have provided the Wordle clues below to get more information about the word.

Wordle 923 clues for December 29

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains just one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter D.

4. There is the repetition of a letter.

5. BIGGEST HINT - Early stage of human life.

That's all! The last clue almost gave away the answer and you should now be able to solve it quickly! But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 923 answer for December 29

HOLD ON! Wait! Are you sure you want to know the Wordle 923 answer now or would you want to try a bit longer? This is the last opportunity for you to go back and try cracking today's Wordle answer yourself. Still, if you want to know the answer to the Wordle 923 challenge then it is right below.

The word you've been searching for is CHILD, which means "a young human being below the age of puberty or below the legal age of majority”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Hope the puzzle didn't cause too much trouble for you. Check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and answer.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Dec, 19:06 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon