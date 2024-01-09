Wordle 934 answer for January 9: Straightforward solution! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 934 answer for January 9: Wordle is a daily word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Players need to guess 5 letters correctly in 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green. However, unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle players don't have access to any hints. Still, today's Wordle 934 shouldn't be a problem for most players, as the makers of the puzzle game have provided fairly straightforward answers.

However, if you're on your third or fourth attempt, it is not advisable to keep on guessing as you can break your winning streak in a flash. If you're stuck and cannot figure out the Wordle 934 answer, then check out these hints and clues. And if you're here for the answer, then scroll down to the bottom to find it.

Wordle 934 hints for January 9

Today's Wordle is a simple affair! If you are planning to begin the puzzle with vowel-rich words such as AUDIO, EQUIP, QUIET, and more, then you are on the right path. Furthermore, the word contains no repeated letters, making it easier for you to guess with minimal attempts. However, if you ever feel completely stumped, don't waste your attempts.

Wordle 934 clues for January 9

1. The word contains two vowels.

2. The word ends with the letter R.

3. The word begins with L.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST HINT: It is a form of water transportation!

With the final hint, the Wordle 934 answer has almost been revealed. So, go ahead and give it a try. However, if you're still stuck and on your last attempt, then scroll down to find the solution to today's puzzle.

Wordle 934 answer for January 9

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle. This is your last chance if you are still trying to solve the puzzle on your own.

Today's word is LINER. It refers to “a large luxurious passenger ship of a type formerly used on a regular line.”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on keeping your winning streak in Wordle intact! Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Also, read these top stories today:

Online shopping regret!

Buying from online-only stores was convenient, but now we have to deal with the hassle of shipping unwanted items back to those retailers.

Dive in here.

iPhone 15 got off to an atypically sluggish start in China.

The rest of the market grew, with Huawei growing fastest on the back of Huawei Mate 60. Know why this happened here.

Nvidia just rolled out big benefits for PC buyers!

Nvidia unveiled new chips that will let gamers, designers and other computer users make better use of AI on their PCs. Nvidia says it is now leading the AI PC race after unveiling new chips! Know what has been revealed here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!