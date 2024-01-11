Wordle 936 Answer for January 11: Going tough on Thursday? Don't worry. just check these hints, clues here

Wordle 936 hints for January 11: To start with, know that today's Wordle word is a very commonly used word and is frankly known to everyone. In order to make it easier for you, you should figure out the letters included in the 5 letter word first and then arrange it later to form the exact answer. Once you know the letters, guessing the right word can become easier. You can check the below-mentioned Wordle 936 clues to get to the answer in no time.

Wordle 936 clues today

1. Today's Wordle word has two vowels.

2. The Wordle word begins with the letter B.

3. The word ends with the letter F.

4. There is no repetition of the letters.

5. MASTER HINT: It can be used as a synonym for short!

That should be enough for you to guess the answer to Wordle 936. If we give you any other hint, then it will almost reveal the solution to today's Wordle puzzle! Well, the master hint did the same! So go ahead and give it a try!

Wordle 936 answer for January 11

ATTENTION! Are you sure you want to know the answer? If you are still playing Wordle and have more than 2 attempts left, then don't read further. Give it another try! However, if you are at your last attempt and are in search of the answer for today's Wordle, then check it out below.

The Wordle 936 answer is 'BRIEF' which refers to, "lasting only a short time," according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

Congratulations on winning today's Wordle! Be sure to check back for hints, clues, and answer to tomorrow's Wordle puzzle.

