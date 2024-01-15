Icon
Wordle 940 answer for January 15: Another day, another easy solution! Check hints, clues

Wordle 940 answer for January 15: Monday brings yet another easy answer to Wordle! If you’re stuck, check Wordle 940 hints, clues, and answer here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 15 2024, 17:28 IST
Crack Wordle 940 answer for January 15 with the help of the hints and clues mentioned below. (AP)
Crack Wordle 940 answer for January 15 with the help of the hints and clues mentioned below.

Wordle 940 answer for January 15: Another day, another easy answer! That has been the case since the start of 2024, and it is the same today. In the last few days, Wordle players have come across words such as LUNGE, AGING, BRIEF, and TWIRL, all of which can be guessed without too much difficulty. Today is another such instance where the Wordle 940 answer can be guessed without too much fuss! That said, new players can find it a bit difficult to guess it in the limited number of attempts, especially without hints. But worry not! We've got your back. If you wish to avoid breaking the winning streak, check Wordle 940 hints, and clues here. And scroll down to the very end if you'd like to view the answer to today's puzzle.

Wordle 940 hints for January 15

Today's Wordle word is an easy one! The word is often used in everyday conversations, therefore one doesn't need a very strong vocabulary to get it right in the first few attempts. To solve Wordle 940 quickly, players are advised to figure out the letters in the first two or three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 940 word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 940 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 940 clues for January 15

1. The word of the day starts with the letter L.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter H.

3. There is just one vowel in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is related to food!

With the above-mentioned hints and clues, we have made your work easier! Now try figuring out the Wordle word for today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 940 answer below.

Wordle 940 answer for January 15

If you want to crack the Wordle 940 answer on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution However, if you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The Wordle 940 answer is LUNCH. It is a noun and refers to, “a meal eaten in the middle of the day, typically one that is lighter or less formal than an evening meal,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

That was one of the easiest answers to Wordle we've ever seen! So, congratulations on keeping your winning streak intact! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 17:28 IST
