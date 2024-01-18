Wordle 943 answer for January 18: Avoid too much fuss! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 943 answer for January 18: January has been an easy month for Wordle players, which comes as a surprise considering how tricky the puzzle game can be at times. So far, Wordle players have come across words such as LUNGE, AGING, BRIEF, TWIRL, and LUNCH, all of which can be guessed without too much difficulty. It is the same case today as Wordle 943 answer for January 18 can be guessed without too much fuss! That said, new Wordle players might feel a bit overwhelmed due to a lack of any hints or clues. Making random guesses is not advised since players only have a limited number of attempts. But don't fret! We've got your back. If you wish to avoid breaking the winning streak, check Wordle 943 hints, and clues here. And scroll down to the very end if you'd like to view the answer to today's puzzle.

Wordle 943 hints for January 18

Today's Wordle word is an easy one! The word is often used in everyday conversations, therefore one doesn't need a very strong vocabulary to get it right in the first few attempts. To solve Wordle 943 quickly, players are advised to figure out the letters in the first two or three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 943 word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 943 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 943 clues for January 18

1. The word of the day starts with the letter S.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter T.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is a clothing item!

With the above-mentioned hints and clues, we have made your work easier! Now try figuring out the Wordle word for today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 943 answer below.

Wordle 943 answer for January 18

If you want to crack the Wordle 943 answer on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution However, if you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The Wordle 943 answer is STOLE. It is a noun and refers to “a woman's long scarf or shawl, especially of fur or similar material, worn loosely over the shoulders”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on keeping your winning streak intact! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

