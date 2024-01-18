Icon
Home How To Wordle 943 answer for January 18: Avoid too much fuss! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 943 answer for January 18: Avoid too much fuss! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 943 answer for January 18: Thursday brings yet another easy answer to Wordle! If you’re stuck, check Wordle 943 hints, clues, and answer here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 18 2024, 17:25 IST
Icon
Wordle
Crack Wordle 943 answer for January 18 with the help of the hints and clues mentioned below. (AP)
Wordle
Crack Wordle 943 answer for January 18 with the help of the hints and clues mentioned below. (AP)

Wordle 943 answer for January 18: January has been an easy month for Wordle players, which comes as a surprise considering how tricky the puzzle game can be at times. So far, Wordle players have come across words such as LUNGE, AGING, BRIEF, TWIRL, and LUNCH, all of which can be guessed without too much difficulty. It is the same case today as Wordle 943 answer for January 18 can be guessed without too much fuss! That said, new Wordle players might feel a bit overwhelmed due to a lack of any hints or clues. Making random guesses is not advised since players only have a limited number of attempts. But don't fret! We've got your back. If you wish to avoid breaking the winning streak, check Wordle 943 hints, and clues here. And scroll down to the very end if you'd like to view the answer to today's puzzle.

Wordle 943 hints for January 18

Today's Wordle word is an easy one! The word is often used in everyday conversations, therefore one doesn't need a very strong vocabulary to get it right in the first few attempts. To solve Wordle 943 quickly, players are advised to figure out the letters in the first two or three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 943 word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 943 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 943 clues for January 18

1. The word of the day starts with the letter S.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter T.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is a clothing item!

With the above-mentioned hints and clues, we have made your work easier! Now try figuring out the Wordle word for today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 943 answer below.

Wordle 943 answer for January 18

If you want to crack the Wordle 943 answer on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution However, if you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The Wordle 943 answer is STOLE. It is a noun and refers to “a woman's long scarf or shawl, especially of fur or similar material, worn loosely over the shoulders”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on keeping your winning streak intact! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

Also read these top stories today:

Samsung vs Apple! Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series with AI features to create dominance in the market. Could it regain the smartphone throne after losing out to Apple in 2023? Check how Samsung is looking to beat Apple here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 launched! Samsung's latest flagship smartphones were launched with upgraded features at the Galaxy Unpacked event in California. It will go head-to-head with Apple's iPhone 15. Check out the specs comparison between Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Know how it is different from its top rival here.

The "just right" robots! As tall as a teddy bear and doped with generative AI, Moxie is capable of interacting with children telling them stories, giving math lessons and performing dance moves with two arms. Want to know more? Read here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 17:25 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon