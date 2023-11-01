 Hp Victus 16 E0650ax Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Victus 16 e0650ax Laptop

HP Victus 16 e0650ax Laptop

HP Victus 16 e0650ax Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 73,999 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5800H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Victus 16 e0650ax Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Victus 16 e0650ax Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
HPVictus16-e0650axLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 HPVictus16-e0650axLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹73,999
16.1 Inches (40.89 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5800H
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.48 Kg weight
₹59,990 19% OFF
HP Victus 16 e0650ax Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Victus 16 e0650ax Laptop in India is Rs. 73,999.  At Amazon, the HP Victus 16 e0650ax Laptop can ...Read More

The starting price for the HP Victus 16 e0650ax Laptop in India is Rs. 73,999.  At Amazon, the HP Victus 16 e0650ax Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 59,990.  It comes in the following colors: Mica Silver.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 9 ms Response time, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Blue, 2.37 kg), fb1017AX
₹73,930 ₹59,990
Hp Victus 16 E0650ax Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Diagonal FHD 144 Hz Refresh Rate 7 ms response time IPS micro-edge anti-glare Low Blue Light 250 nits
  • 144 Hz
  • No
  • 16.1 Inches (40.89 cm)
  • 137 ppi
General Information
  • Mica Silver
  • 2.48 Kg weight
  • 260 x 370 x 24 mm
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • HP
  • 24 Millimeter thickness
  • 16-e0650ax
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 32 GB
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Integrated dual array digital microphone
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • 720
  • Yes
  • Audio by B&O
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 5.2
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, Adapter, Cables and User Manuals
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5800H
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • 4 GB
Peripherals
  • No
  • Hp imagepad With multi-touch gesture support
  • Yes
  • Full-size, , mica silver keyboard with numeric keypad
Ports
  • 2
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
HP Victus 16 e0650ax Laptop News

Icon
Best HP laptops
Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more
25 Oct 2023
Check out useful HP tools for hybrid workers
HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort
19 Oct 2023
HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16
HP Unveils HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 Laptops in India
18 Oct 2023
All you need to know about the Amazon sale offer on HP Victus Gaming Laptop.
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get HP Victus Gaming Laptop with a deep discount
08 Aug 2023
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
27 Jul 2023
Laptops News Icon

    Icon
    Hp Victus 16 E0650ax Laptop