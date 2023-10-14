Infinix Hot 13 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Hot 13 Infinix Hot 13 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹11,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G80 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Hot 13 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 16 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G80

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 395 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) General Launch Date December 21, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Infinix

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2 Performance RAM 4 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + Cortex A55)

Fabrication 12 nm

Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Internal Memory 64 GB

