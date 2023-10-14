Infinix Hot 14 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Hot 14 Infinix Hot 14 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹12,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G85 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Hot 14 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh

Front Camera 24 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G85 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C No

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation Display Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 14, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Infinix Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Fabrication 12 nm

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

RAM 6 GB

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 64 GB

