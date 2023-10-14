Infinix Note 14 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Note 14 Infinix Note 14 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹14,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.92 inches (17.58 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Note 14 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G99

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Battery 6000 mAh

Display 6.92 inches (17.58 cm) Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 6000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Pixel Density 380 ppi

Screen Size 6.92 inches (17.58 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Operating System Android v12

Brand Infinix

Launch Date October 15, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Chipset MediaTek Helio G99

RAM 4 GB

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

