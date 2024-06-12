 Tecno Spark 20 Pro - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Tecno Spark 20 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,999 in India with 108 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 12 June 2024
Key Specs
₹12,999 (speculated)
256 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
MediaTek Helio G99
108 MP + 0.08 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Tecno Spark 20 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Spark 20 Pro in India is Rs. 12,999.  This is the Tecno Spark 20 Pro base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Moonlit Black, Frosty Ivory, Sunset Blush, Magic Skin Green

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Moonlit Black, Frosty Ivory, Sunset Blush, Magic Skin Green
Upcoming
Tecno Spark 20 Pro Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Super, 33W
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Design
  • Dust proof
  • 76.61 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
  • 8.40 mm
  • 168.61 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Moonlit Black, Frosty Ivory, Sunset Blush, Magic Skin Green
Display
  • 91 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 84.64 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1080 x 2460 pixels
  • 396 ppi
Front Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(40 mm focal length)
  • Single
  • Yes, Dual LED
General
  • Tecno
  • Android v13
  • HiOS
  • June 12, 2024 (Expected)
Main Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Yes
  • Triple
  • Yes, Quad LED Flash
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 108 MP f/1.75, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.67" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)0.08 MP
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 2560x1440 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Multimedia
  • DTS Sound
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 6 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G99
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Tecno Spark 20 Pro