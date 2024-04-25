 Infinix Hot 40 Pro - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Infinix Hot 40 Pro

Infinix Hot 40 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,990 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 25 April 2024
Key Specs
₹12,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
MediaTek Helio G99
108 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Infinix Hot 40 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Infinix Hot 40 Pro in India is Rs. 12,990.  This is the Infinix Hot 40 Pro base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starlit ...Read More

Infinix Hot 40 Pro

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starlit Black, Starfall Green
Upcoming

Infinix Hot 40 Pro Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 33W
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 816 Hours(2G)
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Design
  • 76.6 mm
  • 168.6 mm
  • Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starlit Black, Starfall Green
  • 8.3 mm
  • 199 grams Below
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 396 ppi
  • 90.7 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 84.65 %
  • 120 Hz
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 1080 x 2460 pixels
Front Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
General
  • XOS
  • April 25, 2024 (Expected)
  • Android v13
  • Infinix
Main Camera
  • Triple
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 2560x1440 @ 30 fps
  • 108 MP f/1.75, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.64µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera 0.08 MP f/2.0
  • Yes, Quad LED Flash
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • DTS Sound
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
Performance
  • 6 nm
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • MediaTek Helio G99
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

