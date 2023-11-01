Samsung Galaxy F15 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy F15 Samsung Galaxy F15 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy F15 Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy F15 in India is Rs. 24,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy F15 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy F15 in India is Rs. 24,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy F15 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy F15 (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy F15 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712

Front Camera 12 MP

Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 6000 mAh

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera Display Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Pixel Density 253 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Display Type IPS LCD

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand Samsung

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 22, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712

RAM 4 GB

Graphics Adreno 616

Fabrication 10 nm

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

