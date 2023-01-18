 Iqoo Z6 4g 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Iqoo Mobile IQOO Z6 4G 6GB RAM

    IQOO Z6 4G 6GB RAM

    IQOO Z6 4G 6GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 15,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z6 4G 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z6 4G 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37562/heroimage/150529-v3-iqoo-z6-4g-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37562/images/Design/150529-v3-iqoo-z6-4g-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37562/images/Design/150529-v3-iqoo-z6-4g-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37562/images/Design/150529-v3-iqoo-z6-4g-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37562/images/Design/150529-v3-iqoo-z6-4g-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹15,499
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹15,499
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 15,499 M.R.P. ₹20,999
    Buy Now

    IQOO Z6 4G 6GB RAM Price in India

    IQOO Z6 4G 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.15,499. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 4G 6GB RAM is Rs.12,999 on amazon.in.

    IQOO Z6 4G 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.15,499. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 4G 6GB RAM is Rs.12,999 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo Z6 4g 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Flash, 44W: 50 % in 27 minutes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Dual Video Recording
    • F1.8
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 73.7 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • 160.8 mm
    • 182 grams
    • Raven Black, Lumina Blue
    Display
    • Yes
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 91.01 %
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • AMOLED
    • 1300 nits
    • 409 ppi
    • 84.49 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    General
    • Z6 4G 6GB RAM
    • Yes
    • May 2, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v12
    • Funtouch OS
    • iQOO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    • 6 nm
    • 31.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 2.2
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Iqoo Z6 4g 6gb Ram