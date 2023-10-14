Iqoo Z9x Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO Z9x IQOO Z9x is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 33,490 in India with 64 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹33,490 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.44 inches (16.36 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Iqoo Z9x Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 24 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Capacity 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, Dual LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)

Pixel Density 409 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED General Operating System Android v12

Brand iQOO

Launch Date October 7, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

VoLTE Yes Performance RAM 12 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Graphics Adreno 660

CPU Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)

Fabrication 5 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

