Samsung Galaxy A15 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A15 Samsung Galaxy A15 is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P35 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹19,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio P35 Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy A15 Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A15 in India is Rs. 19,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy A15 base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A15 in India is Rs. 19,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy A15 base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy A15 (6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy A15 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Processor MediaTek Helio P35

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 8 MP

Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer Camera Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Pixel Density 270 ppi

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Custom UI Samsung One UI

Brand Samsung

Operating System Android v11

Launch Date March 20, 2024 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

RAM 6 GB

Fabrication 12 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Helio P35

Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?