Itel A24 Pro Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel A24 Pro

    Itel A24 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 4,690 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3020 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A24 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Itel A24 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Expected Release Date: 19 April 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,690 (speculated)
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    3020 mAh
    Android v12
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Itel A24 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3020 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 9.8 mm
    • 145.4 mm
    • Green
    • 73.9 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 63.99 %
    • 195 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 850 pixels
    General
    • Android Go
    • A24 Pro
    • No
    • April 19, 2023 (Expected)
    • Itel
    • No
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • Unisoc SC9832E
    • Mali-T820 MP1
    • 28 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

