Itel A23s Price in India (09 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Itel A23S is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 5,299 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 3020 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A23S from HT Tech. Buy Itel A23S now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 09 July 2023
Key Specs
₹5,299
32 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
2 MP
0.3 MP
3020 mAh
Android v11
2 GB
See full specifications
amazon
₹ 4,690 M.R.P. ₹5,999
Buy Now

Itel A23S Price in India

Itel A23S price in India starts at Rs.5,299. The lowest price of Itel A23S is Rs.4,690 on amazon.in.

Itel A23s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 0.3 MP
  • 3020 mAh
  • 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 3020 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 10.5 mm
  • Sky Cyan, Sky Black, Ocean Blue
  • 145.4 mm
  • 73.5 mm
Display
  • 64.34 %
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 196 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • TFT
  • 480 x 854 pixels
General
  • Itel
  • No
  • A23S
  • Android Go
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v11
  • July 25, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, v4.2
  • No
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Unisoc SC9832E
  • 28 nm
  • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 32 bit
  • Mali-T820 MP1
  • 2 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 2 MP
Special Features
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
