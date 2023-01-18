Itel A22 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Itel A22 Pro Itel A22 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 4,998 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A22 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Itel A22 Pro now with free delivery.