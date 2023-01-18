 Itel A22 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel A22 Pro

    Itel A22 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 4,998 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,998
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2400 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Itel A22 Pro Price in India

    Itel A22 Pro price in India starts at Rs.4,998. The lowest price of Itel A22 Pro is Rs.4,590 on amazon.in.

    Itel A22 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 11 Hours(4G) / Up to 14 Hours(3G) / Up to 28 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 216 Hours(2G)
    • 2400 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Blue, Red, Matte Black
    • 73.4 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    • 145 mm
    Display
    • 64.61 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 196 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Itel
    • No
    • A22 Pro
    • No
    • August 22, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Adreno 304
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • No
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Itel A22 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Itel A22 Pro in India?

    Itel A22 Pro price in India at 4,896 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Itel A22 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Itel A22 Pro?

    How long does the Itel A22 Pro last?

    What is the Itel A22 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Itel A22 Pro Waterproof?

    Itel A22 Pro