Nokia 6310 2024 - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Nokia 6310 2024 is a S30+ phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc 6531F Processor , 1450 mAh Battery and 8 MB RAM.

Nokia 6310 2024 Variants & Price

The price for the Nokia 6310 2024 in India has not been announced yet. This is the Nokia 6310 2024 base model with 16 MB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Black and Green. The status of Nokia 6310 2024 is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

