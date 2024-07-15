 Nokia 6310 2024 - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Nokia63102024_Display_2.8inches(7.11cm)
Nokia63102024_RAM_8MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39783/heroimage/161397-v1-nokia-6310-2024-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Nokia63102024_2
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

Nokia 6310 2024

Nokia 6310 2024 is a S30+ phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc 6531F Processor , 1450 mAh Battery and 8 MB RAM.
Black Green
16 MB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Nokia 6310 2024 Variants & Price

The price for the Nokia 6310 2024 in India has not been announced yet.  This is the Nokia 6310 2024 base model with 16 MB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Black and Green. The status of Nokia 6310 2024 is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 MB

Display

2.8 inches

Battery

1450 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Nokia 6310 2024 Latest Update

Nokia 6310 2024 Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
2
Camera

  • Processor

    Unisoc 6531F

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Display

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Battery

    1450 mAh

  • RAM

    8 MB

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    1450 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 648 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Thickness

    14.1 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Green

  • Width

    56 mm

  • Height

    135.5 mm

  • Pixel Density

    143 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    32 %

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Screen Size

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT LCD

  • Brand

    Nokia

  • Operating System

    S30+

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Wireless FM

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Special Features

    Torch Light

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Chipset

    Unisoc 6531F

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Internal Memory

    16 MB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

