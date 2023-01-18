 Itel Vision 1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Itel Phones Itel Vision 1

    Itel Vision 1

    Itel Vision 1 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,250 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel Vision 1 from HT Tech. Buy Itel Vision 1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34669/heroimage/137679-v2-itel-vision-1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34669/images/Design/137679-v2-itel-vision-1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34669/images/Design/137679-v2-itel-vision-1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34669/images/Design/137679-v2-itel-vision-1-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34669/images/Design/137679-v2-itel-vision-1-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,250
    32 GB
    6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    8 MP + 0.08 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,250
    32 GB
    6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    8 MP + 0.08 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 5,990 M.R.P. ₹8,290
    Buy Now

    Itel Vision 1 Price in India

    Itel Vision 1 price in India starts at Rs.6,250. The lowest price of Itel Vision 1 is Rs.5,990 on amazon.in.

    Itel Vision 1 price in India starts at Rs.6,250. The lowest price of Itel Vision 1 is Rs.5,990 on amazon.in.

    Itel Vision 1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP + 0.08 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 73.5 mm
    • Gradation Blue, Gradation Purple
    • 8.5 mm
    • 169 grams
    • 155.3 mm
    Display
    • 283 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 79.33 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • 6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • Vision 1
    • February 17, 2020 (Official)
    • No
    • Itel
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Unisoc SC9863
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    • 28 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP + 0.08 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Itel Vision 1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Itel Vision 1 in India?

    Itel Vision 1 price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP + 0.08 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Itel Vision 1?

    How many colors are available in Itel Vision 1?

    What is the Itel Vision 1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Itel Vision 1 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Itel Vision 1