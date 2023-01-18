Itel Vision 1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Itel Vision 1 Pro
Itel Vision 1 Pro (Aurora Blue, 2GB RAM, 32 GB Storage, 6.52'' HD+ IPS Waterdrop Display)
₹5,990
₹8,290
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Itel Vision 1 price in India starts at Rs.6,250. The lowest price of Itel Vision 1 is Rs.5,990 on amazon.in.
