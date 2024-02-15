 Lava Yuva 3 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Lava Yuva 3

Lava Yuva 3 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 6,799 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Yuva 3 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Yuva 3 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 15 February 2024
LavaYuva3_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
LavaYuva3_FrontCamera_5MP
LavaYuva3_RAM_4GB
1/3 LavaYuva3_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
2/3 LavaYuva3_FrontCamera_5MP"
View all Images 3/3 LavaYuva3_RAM_4GB"
Key Specs
₹6,799
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Unisoc T606
13 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
Lava Yuva 3 Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Yuva 3 in India is Rs. 6,799.  At Amazon, the Lava Yuva 3 can be purchased for Rs. 6,799.  This is the Lava Yuva 3 base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender and Galaxy White. ...Read More

9% off

Lava Yuva 3

Lava Yuva 3 (Eclipse Black,4+4*GB RAM,UFS 2.2 64GB Storage)|Premium Glossy Back|Octacore Processor|18W Fast Charging|90Hz Punch Hole Display|13MP AI Triple Camera|Side Fingerprint Sensor
₹7,499 ₹6,799
Buy Now
Out of Stock
10% off

Lava Yuva 3

Lava Yuva 3 (Galaxy White,4+4*GB RAM,UFS 2.2 64GB Storage)|Premium Glossy Back|Octacore Processor|18W Fast Charging|90Hz Punch Hole Display|13MP AI Triple Camera|Side Fingerprint Sensor
₹7,499 ₹6,749
Buy Now
9% off

Lava Yuva 3

Lava Yuva 3 (Cosmic Lavender,4+4*GB RAM,UFS 2.2 64GB Storage)|Premium Glossy Back|Octacore Processor|18W Fast Charging|90Hz Punch Hole Display|13MP AI Triple Camera|Side Fingerprint Sensor
₹7,499 ₹6,799
Buy Now
9% off

Lava Yuva 3

Lava Yuva 3 (Cosmic Lavender,4+4*GB RAM,UFS 2.2 128GB Storage)|Premium Glossy Back|Octacore Processor|18W Fast Charging|90Hz Punch Hole Display|13MP AI Triple Camera|Side Fingerprint Sensor
₹7,999 ₹7,299
Buy Now

Lava Yuva 3 Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Rear Camera

    13 MP

  • Processor

    Unisoc T606

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Display

    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

Battery

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 270 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • TalkTime

    Up to 30 Hours(4G)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

Design

  • Weight

    192 grams

  • Thickness

    8.45 mm

  • Height

    164.2 mm

  • Width

    76 mm

  • Colours

    Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender, Galaxy White

Display

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    270 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

  • Resolution

    720 x 1600 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    81.74 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

Front Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

General

  • Brand

    Lava

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Launch Date

    February 7, 2024 (Official)

Main Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Resolution

    13 MP, Primary Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

Multimedia

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

Network & Connectivity

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

Performance

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T606

Sensors

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

Storage

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2
