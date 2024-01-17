 Itel A70 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Itel A70

Itel A70 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 7,490 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T603 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 17 January 2024
Key Specs
₹7,490 (speculated)
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Unisoc T603
13 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Itel A70 Price in India

The starting price for the Itel A70 in India is Rs. 7,490.  This is the Itel A70 base model with 4 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Itel A70 in India is Rs. 7,490.  This is the Itel A70 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Brilliant Gold, Stylish Black, Field Green and Azure Blue.

Itel A70

(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Brilliant Gold, Stylish Black, Field Green, Azure Blue
Upcoming

Itel A70 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • Unisoc T603
  • 13 MP
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Design
  • Brilliant Gold, Stylish Black, Field Green, Azure Blue
Display
  • 267 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 20:9
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 500 nits
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Android Go
  • January 17, 2024 (Expected)
  • Android v13
  • Itel
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes
Performance
  • 28 nm
  • Unisoc T603
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core, 1.8 GHz
Sensors
  • Accelerometer
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
