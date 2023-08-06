Itel P40 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Itel P40
Itel P40 (6000mAh Battery with Fast Charging | 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, Up to 7GB RAM with Memory Fusion | Octa-core Processor | 13MP AI Dual Rear Camera) - Dreamy Blue
₹7,200
₹8,899
Itel P40 price in India starts at Rs.7,699. The lowest price of Itel P40 is Rs.7,200 on amazon.in.
