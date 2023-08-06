Lava Kkt Pearl Fm Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lava KKT Pearl
Lava KKT Pearl (Black & Gold)
₹1,499
Buy Now
Lava KKT Pearl FM price in India starts at Rs.1,299. The lowest price of Lava KKT Pearl FM is Rs.1,499 on amazon.in.
Lava KKT Pearl FM price in India starts at Rs.1,299. The lowest price of Lava KKT Pearl FM is Rs.1,499 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.