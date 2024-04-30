Samsung Galaxy F55 5G confirmed to sport a vegan leather finish; Check expected specs, launch date and more

Samsung is expected to launch a new F-series smartphone early next month. The Galaxy F55 5G is expected to be the rebranded version of the Galaxy C55 which was launched earlier this month in China. Samsung has been actively teasing the smartphone by revealing its new vegan leather finish, which looks very similar to the Galaxy C55. Now, the company has finally confirmed the vegan leather finish of the Galaxy F55 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Samsung India shared a video post on X confirming the speculated vegan leather finish of the upcoming Galaxy F55 5G smartphone. The company also teased that the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup. The video showcased that the Samsung Galaxy F55 will feature an orangish leather back along with two vertical lines in a stitch pattern. The smartphone is expected to be launched early in May. Furthermore, the device will go on sale on Flipkart as shown in the shared video by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G expected specs

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will likely feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. The device is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy F55 may feature a triple camera setup which will include a 50MP main OIS camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone may be backed by a 5000mAh battery that may support 25W wired fast charging. The device is expected to run on One UI 6.0 based on Android 14.

Note that the Samsung Galaxy F55 specs are based on leaks and speculations. Therefore, it does not provide any confirmation till Samsung announces the features during the launch. We must wait for the official release to be sure of what's coming to the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G.

