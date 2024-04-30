Samsung Galaxy S23 price drops during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale- Check discount

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: The time of the year is here when e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart will offer discounts and offers on top electronics products across different categories such as smartphones, home appliances, laptops, wearables, and more. If you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then now is the best time as you can take advantage of huge discounts and bank offers. Starting from May 3, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be available at a huge discount on Flipkart, check details to know more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is originally priced at Rs.64999. However, during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale, the smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs.44,999. The price includes Rs.2000 bank cashback.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers will officially go live on May 2, and the sale will begin on May 3. Therefore, make sure to add your desired colour and storage variant of the smartphone to your cart to buy the device before it gets sold out.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a flagship smartphone with powerful specifications and features. Additionally, the smartphone is also integrated with Galaxy AI Features, making it a feature-filled and advanced smartphone at a very affordable price.

The Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with Adreno 740 for powerful performance. The smartphone also features amazing camera specs as it includes a 50 MP OIS main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, it comes with a 12MP front-facing camera. Lastly, the Galaxy S23 is backed by a 3900 mAh battery with supports 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers AI-powered features such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, Interpreter, AI photo editing tools, AI Nightography, and more to enhance your smartphone experience.

