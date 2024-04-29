Nothing Phone 2a Blue edition launched exclusively in India: Check price, offers, sale date and more

Nothing, the startup led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has launched the Nothing Phone 2a in a Blue colour exclusively in India. The smartphone was being teased by the company's social media handles over the last few days, and it has finally been launched. The company, whose products have largely been in Black and White colours, has been experimenting with new shades lately. It recently took the wraps off its affordable earbuds, the Nothing Ear (a) which come in a striking Yellow. Now, the Phone 2a, which originally launched on March 12, has debuted in a new Blue colour.

Nothing Phone 2a Blue edition

The Nothing Phone 2a Blue edition will go on its first sale on May 2 at 12 PM IST in India on Flipkart. While the smartphone retains its original MRP of Rs. 25999, it will be available for purchase for as low as Rs. 19999 inclusive of all the offers. The e-commerce platform will also offer 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank transactions.

Apart from the sale, Nothing will also offer exciting giveaways of its latest audio products during the day of the sale. It is important to note that all the upgrades in the Blue edition are purely cosmetic and there are no special or India-exclusive features.

Nothing Phone 2a: Should you buy it?

In our Nothing Phone 2a review, we mentioned that it offers a decent all-round package of a great display, an attractive design, decent cameras and long battery life. It is a good option to consider for those who want a smartphone that is a jack of all trades. While it isn't the greatest in terms of photography or performance, the Phone 2a balances everything quite nicely and packs it in an attractive design with a Glyph Interface.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

If you're looking to buy a smartphone specifically for gaming or photography needs, then it isn't the greatest at that. However, if you want a smartphone that grabs attention and is a solid performer in all aspects bar none, then yes, it's a great option to consider.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!