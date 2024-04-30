Poco announces discounts on Poco X6 Pro, other smartphones during Flipkart, Amazon sale

Before the commencement of the summer sale on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, Poco has announced offers that will be valid on its range of smartphones. Both the e-commerce platforms have already confirmed their sales, with Flipkart hosting the Big Saving Days, while Amazon is organizing the Summer Sale. The Poco sale, which will run from May 1 to May 10, will include discounts on a wide range of smartphones including Poco X6 Pro, Poco M6 Pro, Poco C65 and more. So, if you've been eyeing a Poco smartphone, then check out the discounts on smartphones during the Flipkart and Amazon sale announced by the company.

Poco X6 series:

The Poco X6 Pro will be available at a special price of Rs. 22999, compared to its MRP of Rs. 26999. On the other hand, the Poco X6 is originally priced at Rs. 21999 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 17999. The Poco X6 Neo will be available for purchase at a price of Rs. 13999 against its MRP of Rs. 15999.

Poco M6 series:

The Poco M6 Pro usually retails for Rs. 11999 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 8999 on both Amazon and Flipkart. Its more affordable version, the Poco M6, will be priced at Rs. 8299 against its original price of Rs. 10499.

Poco C series:

Poco's most affordable smartphone series will also be up for purchase with discounts. The Poco C65, which costs Rs. 8499, will be available for purchase for Rs. 6799. On the other hand, the Poco C61 will be sold for Rs. 6499 against its MRP of Rs. 8499.

It is important to note that the discounts on the smartphones will be valid for a limited period, with additional offers also available during the Flipkart and Amazon sale.

