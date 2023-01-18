Micromax X818 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax X818 Blue
Micromax X818 Blue
₹1,790
₹2,199
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Micromax X818 price in India starts at Rs.1,799. The lowest price of Micromax X818 is Rs.1,790 on amazon.in.
Micromax X818 price in India starts at Rs.1,799. The lowest price of Micromax X818 is Rs.1,790 on amazon.in.