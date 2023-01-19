 Lava 34 Ultra Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava 34 Ultra

    Lava 34 Ultra is a phone, available price is Rs 1,749 in India with 0.8 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2575 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava 34 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Lava 34 Ultra now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,749
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.8 MP
    2575 mAh
    Lava 34 Ultra Price in India

    Lava 34 Ultra price in India starts at Rs.1,749. The lowest price of Lava 34 Ultra is Rs.1,720 on amazon.in.

    Lava 34 Ultra Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.8 MP
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 2575 mAh
    Battery
    • 2575 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • 0.8 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 14.4 mm
    • Teal Blue
    • 124 mm
    • 52.5 mm
    Display
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • TFT
    • 27.4 %
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    General
    • March 3, 2021 (Official)
    • 34 Ultra
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: MP4
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: MP4
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.8 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Lava 34 Ultra FAQs

    What is the Lava 34 Ultra Battery Capacity?

    Lava 34 Ultra has a 2575 mAh battery.

    Is Lava 34 Ultra Waterproof?

    Lava 34 Ultra