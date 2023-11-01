Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,990 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G in India is Rs. 12,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G in India is Rs. 12,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4g Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 12 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Sensor CMOS image sensor

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 395 ppi General Operating System Android v13

Launch Date February 8, 2024 (Unofficial)

Brand Xiaomi Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance CPU Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

Graphics Adreno 610

RAM 6 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

