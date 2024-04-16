 Motorola Moto G64 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor; Check features, price and more | Mobile News

Motorola Moto G64 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor; Check features, price and more

The Motorola Moto G64 5G has been launched in India featuring India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor. From features to price, know all about the Moto G64 5G.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 14:04 IST
Icon
The Moto G64 5G has been launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC. Check details. (Motorola)

After weeks of speculation, the Motorola Moto G64 5G has been launched in India. The smartphone takes inspiration from previous powerful Motorola offerings in the mid-range segment, such as the Moto G62 and Moto G54. One of the standout features of the Moto G64 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, which the company claims is a first in India. From features to price, know all about the Moto G64 5G.

Also Read: Moto G64 5G launch - everything you need to know

Moto G64 5G features and specifications

The Moto G64 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and supports a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The Moto G64 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, which the company claims is the first in India. It is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone runs on Android 14 and comes with an assured upgrade to Android 15, along with 3 years of security updates.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On the back, the Moto G64 5G sports a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP depth sensor. There's also a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Other features of the Moto G64 5G include IP52 water resistance, compatibility with 14 5G bands, Dolby Atmos, Moto Spatial Sound, Bluetooth v5.3 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging via USB Type-C.

Also Read: Motorola teases flagship smartphone with 125W fast charging

Moto G64 5G pricing and availability

The Moto G64 5G is available in two variants - 8GB+128GB, which is priced at Rs. 14999, and 12GB+256GB, which is priced at Rs. 16999. Buyers can get a discount of up to Rs. 1100 on HDFC Bank Credit/Debit and EMI transactions. If they do not wish to avail of this offer, they can get an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 1000 on Flipkart.

The Moto G64 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart,  Motorola.in and offline retail stores starting April 23 at 12 PM IST.

