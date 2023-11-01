 Moto G Power 2023 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Moto G Power 2023

Moto G Power 2023

Moto G Power 2023 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 15,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹15,990 (speculated)
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
MediaTek Helio G80
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G Power 2023 Price in India

The starting price for the Moto G Power 2023 in India is Rs. 15,990.  This is the Moto G Power 2023 base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Moto G Power 2023 in India is Rs. 15,990.  This is the Moto G Power 2023 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Moto G Power 2023

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Moto G Power 2023 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • MediaTek Helio G80
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 8 MP f/2, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:4:9
  • 405 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 79.7 %
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 90 Hz
General
  • October 29, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Moto
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 4 GB
  • MediaTek Helio G80
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
More from Moto
Moto G54 256GB
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, Pearl Blue
Add to compare
₹ 14,999
Check Details
Moto G84
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue, Viva Magenta
Add to compare
₹ 17,999
Check Details
Moto E13 128GB
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, Creamy White, Sky Blue
Add to compare
₹ 6,749
Check Details
Moto G14
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sky Blue, Steel Grey , Pale Lilac, Butter Cream
Add to compare
₹ 8,999
Check Details
Moto G Power 2023 Competitors
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Dark Red, Light Blue
Add to compare
₹ 14,797
₹18,498
Buy Now
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Frosted Green, Mystique Blue, Matte Black
Add to compare
₹ 13,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 128GB
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Horizon Blue, Polar White, Space Black
Add to compare
₹ 14,699
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 13,990
Check Details

Moto G Power 2023 News

Moto G14
Motorola launches budget-friendly Moto G14 priced at 9999; Know features, price, and more
01 Aug 2023
Moto e22s
Moto e22s Review: All about the display!
07 Nov 2022
