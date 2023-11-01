Moto G Power 2023 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto G Power 2023 Moto G Power 2023 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 15,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹15,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G80 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G Power 2023 Price in India The starting price for the Moto G Power 2023 in India is Rs. 15,990. This is the Moto G Power 2023 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Moto G Power 2023 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 8 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G80

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 8 MP f/2, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Aspect Ratio 20:4:9

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand) 79.7 %

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Refresh Rate 90 Hz General Launch Date October 29, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Moto

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Fabrication 12 nm

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 4 GB

Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

