Oppo Find N4 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO Find N4 OPPO Find N4 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 98,990 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹98,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 7.12 inches (18.08 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 16 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

The starting price for the OPPO Find N4 in India is Rs. 98,990. This is the OPPO Find N4 base model with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Oppo Find N4 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Display 7.12 inches (18.08 cm)

Front Camera 50 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Camera Setup Single

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Display Type Super AMOLED

Screen Size 7.12 inches (18.08 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 369 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Launch Date December 8, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand OPPO

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Adreno 740

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM 16 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

