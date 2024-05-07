 Infinix GT 20 Pro set to launch in India via Flipkart; Check expected specs, features and more | Mobile News

Infinix GT 20 Pro set to launch in India via Flipkart; Check expected specs, features and more

Infinix announces gaming-focused GT 20 Pro smartphone launch via Flipkart in India, alongside the debut of GTBook gaming laptop and accessories.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 07 2024, 13:45 IST
Icon
Infinix GT 10 Pro sale starts! Check features, price, more
Infinix GT 20 Pro set to launch in India via Flipkart: Check expected specs, features and more
1/7 Infinix GT 10 Pro will be available in two colour variants: Cyber Black and Mirage Silver. The smartphone features a Cyber Mecha design with a unique LED backlight interface.  (HT Tech)
Infinix GT 20 Pro set to launch in India via Flipkart: Check expected specs, features and more
2/7 The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch 10-bit FHD+ eye-care AMOLED display and 900 nits of peak brightness for clear visibility under sunlight.  (HT Tech)
Infinix GT 20 Pro set to launch in India via Flipkart: Check expected specs, features and more
3/7 It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset with an AnTuTu score of 700K for enhanced gaming performance. It comes with  16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.  It has VC thermal cooling’s 11-layer system for gaming performance without the phone getting too heated up. (HT Tech)
Infinix GT 20 Pro set to launch in India via Flipkart: Check expected specs, features and more
4/7 The smartphone features a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. realistic touch feedback with the Haptic Z-Axis motor. Additionally, it features a 108MP ultra-clear triple camera and 32MP front camera. It features dual speakers with DTS technology for high-Res audio.
image caption
5/7 The phone has 15 pre-installed Google Apps, 50 pre-installed Clean OS apps, and 13 pre-installed select apps for high utility. It comes with various personalisation that includes GT theme-based live wallpapers and video-based always-on display options. You can also personalize the LED lights for notifications, charging and more. (HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 The GT 10 Pro offers various advanced features such as a mammoth storage capacity, high-speed connectivity with WiFi 6, dual 5G SIM, AI film mode and autofocus technology for the camera.  (HT Tech)
image caption
7/7 The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and a type-C 45W fast charging support. The smartphone is priced at Rs.19999, the sale started at 12 noon today, August 10 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
Infinix GT 20 Pro set to launch in India via Flipkart: Check expected specs, features and more
icon View all Images
Infinix ready to launch gaming phone Infinix GT 20 Pro in India via Flipkart, alongside debut gaming laptop. (Representative image) (Aishwarya/HT Tech)

Gaming enthusiasts in India have something to look forward to as Infinix prepares to unveil its latest gaming-oriented smartphone, the GT 20 Pro, via Flipkart. This upcoming release marks an evolution in the company's GT series, following the success of its predecessor, the GT 10 Pro. In addition to the smartphone, Infinix is venturing into the gaming laptop arena with its debut offering, the GTBook.

Infinix GT 20 Pro and GTBook Gaming Laptop

Reports suggest that the Infinix GT 20 Pro, already making waves in Saudi Arabia, is primed for its Indian debut. Recent leaks from trusted source Mukul Sharma (@stufflisting) on X have provided insights into Infinix's upcoming gaming ecosystem, named GT Verse. This ecosystem is set to include not only the GT 20 Pro but also the GTBook gaming laptop, along with a range of gaming accessories designed to cater to various gaming preferences.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review: Is it worth buying this smartphone at Rs. 26,999?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Infinix GT 20 Pro Expected Features 

The Infinix GT 20 Pro, showcased globally, gives a glimpse of what gamers can expect from this new offering. Boasting a big 6.78-inch FHD Plus AMOLED display with other specifications including a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, it promises an immersive gaming experience.

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra design images leaked: Check out how the next Moto smartphone will look like

Infinix GT 20 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra processor and packed with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It's said to include upgrades like the Pixelworks X5 Turbo Gaming Display processor and a VC cooling system to ensure smooth gameplay.

In the camera department, the smartphone could sport a 108MP Samsung HM6 main camera with OIS support, alongside a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, users might have access to a 32MP front-facing camera.]

Also read: Samsung rolls out One UI 6.1 update for Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3; check what's new

With gaming sessions in mind, the GT 20 Pro is expected to house a robust 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. While specifics regarding the GTBook laptop are yet to be revealed, enthusiasts eagerly await further announcements regarding the launch date of these exciting products.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 May, 13:44 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 price to be increased compared to iphone 15 series: know much more you may have to pay apple ipad pro, ipad air launch event to last for about 35 minutes: report poco f6 certification and specs leak hints at impending launch - all the details apple iphone 17 slim may replace ‘plus’ model in 2025, suggests leak - all the details oneplus nord ce4 lite appeared on bis certification site: expected launch date, specs and more iqoo z9x launch date in india confirmed: check expected specs, price and more iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make iphone vs android: reasons to switch from android to iphone whatsapp latest update: iphone user? sharpen your focus now 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list
Home Mobile Mobile News Infinix GT 20 Pro set to launch in India via Flipkart; Check expected specs, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 7
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab new outfits, weapon skin, diamonds, more
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6: Upgrade your arsenal and dominate the battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 6: A guide on how to increase rank and win battlefield

Best Deals For You

Nvidia-backed firm rolls out AI avatars that emotionally respond to text: All you need to know
Nvidia-backed firm rolls out AI avatars that emotionally respond to text: All you need to know
Best laptops under 70000
Top 13 laptops under 70000: From HP, Lenovo, Asus, to Acer, check out these best high-performers
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
Lava Storm 5G
Lava Storm 5G Review: Does this stylish and affordable 5G phone pack a powerful punch?

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets