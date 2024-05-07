Infinix GT 20 Pro set to launch in India via Flipkart; Check expected specs, features and more

Gaming enthusiasts in India have something to look forward to as Infinix prepares to unveil its latest gaming-oriented smartphone, the GT 20 Pro, via Flipkart. This upcoming release marks an evolution in the company's GT series, following the success of its predecessor, the GT 10 Pro. In addition to the smartphone, Infinix is venturing into the gaming laptop arena with its debut offering, the GTBook.

Infinix GT 20 Pro and GTBook Gaming Laptop

Reports suggest that the Infinix GT 20 Pro, already making waves in Saudi Arabia, is primed for its Indian debut. Recent leaks from trusted source Mukul Sharma (@stufflisting) on X have provided insights into Infinix's upcoming gaming ecosystem, named GT Verse. This ecosystem is set to include not only the GT 20 Pro but also the GTBook gaming laptop, along with a range of gaming accessories designed to cater to various gaming preferences.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Expected Features

The Infinix GT 20 Pro, showcased globally, gives a glimpse of what gamers can expect from this new offering. Boasting a big 6.78-inch FHD Plus AMOLED display with other specifications including a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, it promises an immersive gaming experience.

Infinix GT 20 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra processor and packed with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It's said to include upgrades like the Pixelworks X5 Turbo Gaming Display processor and a VC cooling system to ensure smooth gameplay.

In the camera department, the smartphone could sport a 108MP Samsung HM6 main camera with OIS support, alongside a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, users might have access to a 32MP front-facing camera.]

With gaming sessions in mind, the GT 20 Pro is expected to house a robust 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. While specifics regarding the GTBook laptop are yet to be revealed, enthusiasts eagerly await further announcements regarding the launch date of these exciting products.