iPhone 16 leak hints at more colour options than previous models - All you need to know

Speculations abound regarding the colour options for Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, slated for release later this year. Reports suggest an expanded range of colours for the standard models and adjustments to the palette for the Pro variants.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2024, 18:14 IST
iPhone 16
Excitement builds as rumours swirl about the colour options for Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, set to debut later this year. (unsplash)

Anticipation builds as rumours circulate about Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, set to debut later this year in the fall. Speculations suggest an array of new colours for the four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Colour Variants for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus:

Traditionally, iPhone lineups offer five colour options, but this year, Apple may deviate from the norm for the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 and 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus models. Rumours hint at the possibility of at least one model featuring more colour options than ever before.

According to a leak from Weibo-based leaker "Fixed focus digital," the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus could debut in as many as seven colours, either extending the existing palette from the iPhone 15 lineup or introducing new finishes.

Potential Colors for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max:

Apple's iPhone Pro models typically boast cooler-toned colours. Reports suggest adjustments to the existing colour lineup, with Blue Titanium allegedly replaced by a new "rose" titanium colour, and Black Titanium substituted with a "space black" variant.

Additional rumours speculate variations in the Natural and White Titanium colours, with Natural Titanium sporting a grey tint and White Titanium resembling a "silver white" shade.

Another rumour suggests the introduction of "Desert Titanium" and "Titanium Gray" colour options for the iPhone 16 Pro models, potentially overlapping with previously mentioned colours.

Improved Manufacturing Process:

Recent reports from Korea suggest Apple is enhancing the finishing and colouring process for the iPhone 16 Pro series, resulting in a glossy appearance akin to earlier Pro models. This new titanium finish is expected to be less prone to scratches compared to stainless steel.

With the launch of the iPhone 16 series still several months away, the landscape of rumours surrounding colour options continues to evolve. As speculation mounts, consumers eagerly await confirmation from Apple regarding the available colour variants for its upcoming flagship smartphones. Stay tuned for further updates as the unveiling of the iPhone 16 series approaches.

First Published Date: 08 May, 18:14 IST
iPhone 16 leak hints at more colour options than previous models - All you need to know
