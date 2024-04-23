 Oppo Find X7 Ultra with Hasselblad camera: All details about new features, specifications and more | Mobile News

Oppo Find X7 Ultra with Hasselblad camera: All details about new features, specifications and more

In search of a high-performing camera smartphone? Check out what the Oppo Find X7 Ultra has in store for aspiring photographers.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 14:29 IST
Check out the Oppo Find X7 Ultra camera specifications (HT Tech)

Oppo launched a new camera-centric smartphone the Find X7 Ultra in China as part of their flagship offering. While the designs and looks of the smartphone steal the show, the main attraction of the device is the world-first quad main camera with HyperTone Image Engine. The smartphone not only shines with camera specs but it also houses the latest hardware for powerful performance.

Over the years, Oppo has announced several flagship devices such as the Find X2, Find N3 Flip and others. However, the Find X7 Ultra is gaining popularity for various reasons, one of them being the powerful camera system. Let's have a closer look at the Oppo Find X7 Ultra camera features and specifications.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo Find X7 Ultra camera specs

First, Oppo Find X7 Ultra is powered by the HyperTone Camera System with its Quad Main Camera and HyperTone Image Engine. It also features a 50MP ultra-wide camera with an LYT-506 sensor which is the second-generation sensor and it claims to offer improved photography. With an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, it offers a 50 percent reduction in reflection and a 23mm optical focal length. Oppo said it manages to take promising pictures for “ dynamic macro photography or expansive scenery, day and night.”

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra comes with two periscope cameras, making it a major upgrade from the Find X6 Pro which featured only one periscope lens with 2.8x optical zoom. The first periscope lens of Find X7 Ultra offers 3x periscope zoom with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, an f/2.6 aperture, Prism OIS, and a 65mm focal length. This camera is specialized for product photography, close-up objects, and portraits.

The 50MP 6x periscope telephoto camera features a 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858 sensor, 135mm focal length, and Prism OIS. Oppo said, “It achieves far-reaching landscape and concert shots, or intimate telemacro photography with superb clarity.”

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra also features a 32MP front camera with a LYT-506 sensor.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra: What's new

  1. HyperTone Image Engine: Oppo's new integration of HyperTone eliminates unnatural over-processed HDR and over-sharpening images. The company claims to provide a natural look by preserving the colours, shadows, and highlights of the scene.
  2. Zoom: Find X7 Ultra offers a quad main camera optical of up to 6x with AI-enhanced zoom. Additionally, it claims to provide image quality similar to the 14mm to 270mm focal lengths.

3. Hasselblad Portrait Mode: Earlier, the Oppo Find X6 Pro provided Hasselblad Colour Calibration, now the new generation with the “Ultra” variant offers Hasselblad Portrait Mode with four focal lengths: 23mm, 44mm, 65mm, and 135mm.

4. Hasselblad Master Mode: The Oppo Find X7 Ultra includes a new “Master Mode” which offers advanced camera controls such as adjusting ISOshutter speed, EV, focus, and white balance. It enables users to capture images in JPEG, RAW and RAW MAX formats.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 14:29 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets